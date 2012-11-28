MILAN Nov 28 Italy's defence and aeronautics group Finmeccanica has launched a five-year benchmark bond, two lead managers told Reuters on Wednesday.

The bond has a yield indicated in an area of 380 basis points over the midswap rate, they said.

Benchmark bonds are usually worth at least 500 million euros ($647 million).

The banks managing the issue are Banca IMI, Bnp Paribas, JP Morgan and UniCredit.

Finmeccanica has a 'Baa3' rating with Moody's and 'BBB-' with S&P's and Fitch.