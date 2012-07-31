UPDATE 1-India's GVK wins bid to develop second Mumbai airport
MUMBAI, Feb 13 India's GVK, which operates Mumbai's airport, has won the contract to develop a second outside the financial capital to ease congestion and cater for surging demand.
MILAN, July 31 Italian aerospace and defence group Finmeccanica on Tuesday ruled out the issue of equity capital to help pay back 800 million euros in bonds maturing in December 2013.
CFO Gian Piero Cutillo said Finmeccanica would pay back the bond with cash, proceeds from asset disposals and could also evaluate the possibility of a debt issue.
"Absolutly not equity," Cutillo said. (Reporting by Danilo Masoni)
GENEVA, Feb 13 A U.N. report on establishing a database of companies with business ties to Israeli settlements in the occupied West Bank has been delayed, the U.N. Human Rights Council said on Monday.
JAKARTA, Feb 13 Indonesian state-controlled miner PT Aneka Tambang (Antam) has an estimated 5 million tonnes of low-grade wet nickel ore available for immediate shipping, corporate secretary Trenggono Sutioso told Reuters on Monday.