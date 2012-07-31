MILAN, July 31 Italian aerospace and defence group Finmeccanica on Tuesday ruled out the issue of equity capital to help pay back 800 million euros in bonds maturing in December 2013.

CFO Gian Piero Cutillo said Finmeccanica would pay back the bond with cash, proceeds from asset disposals and could also evaluate the possibility of a debt issue.

"Absolutly not equity," Cutillo said. (Reporting by Danilo Masoni)