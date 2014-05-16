MILAN May 16 Finmeccanica's departing chief executive Alessandro Pansa will get 5.45 million euros ($7.5 million) as well as severance benefits and any amount owed under incentive plans, the Italian aerospace and defence group said on Friday.

Pansa, who has been at Finmeccanica since 2001, was replaced on Thursday by Mauro Moretti, long-standing CEO of Italy's state railways, in a management reshuffle at state firms spearheaded by Prime Minister Matteo Renzi.

Italy's government said in March it would back pay cuts for managers at Finmeccanica among other companies which are controlled by the state but listed on the stock market.

Pansa will receive an additional 80,000 euros as compensation for specific rights he waived with the termination of his employment, Finmeccanica said.

