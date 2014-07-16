MILAN, July 16 Finmeccanica unit
AgustaWestland has signed a 113-million-euro ($153 million)
contract with the UK Ministry of Defence to integrate missile
systems onto 28 Royal Navy AW159 Wildcat helicopters, the
Italian group said on Wednesday.
The helicopters will be equipped with its Future
Anti-Surface Guided Weapon (FASGW) Heavy and Light missile
systems, making them capable of attacking a wide range of
surface targets, Finmeccanica said in a statement.
AgustaWestland is manufacturing 62 Wildcat helicopters for
the Ministry of Defence, 28 of which will be operated by the
Royal Navy and 34 by the British Army. The Wildcat is replacing
the Lynx helicopter.
($1 = 0.7388 Euros)
(Reporting by Danilo Masoni; editing by Francesca Landini)