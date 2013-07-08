MILAN, July 8 Telespazio, a joint venture between Italy's Finmeccanica and France's Thales , has won a contract worth 216 million euros ($278 million) for the EGNOS satellite programme, Finmeccanica said on Monday.

Under the eight-year deal, Telespazio will be responsible for maintenance and network services among EGNOS sites in Europe, the Italian group added in a statement.

Finmeccanica owns 67 percent of Telespazio and its French partner holds the remainder. ($1 = 0.7773 euros) (Reporting by Danilo Masoni)