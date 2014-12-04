MILAN Dec 4 Finmeccanica unit AnsaldoBreda has won a contract worth 250 million euros ($310 million) to maintain the Italian state railways' new fleet of Frecciarossa 1000 high speed trains over the next 10 years.

In a statement Finmeccanica, which is in the process of selling AnsaldoBreda along with its stake in rail technology firm Ansaldo STS, said the service will be carried out within Trenitalia's facilities in Naples and Milan.

Trenitalia is a unit of state railways company Ferrovie dello Stato Italiane. (1 US dollar = 0.8053 euro) (Reporting by Danilo Masoni; Editing by Michael Urquhart)