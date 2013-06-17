MILAN, June 17 Italian defence group Finmeccanica said on Monday its AgustaWestland and Selex ES units had won contracts for a combined value of 240 million euros ($320 million).

AgustaWestland will supply more than 20 helicopters to various clients, including Lease Corporation International, for about 200 million euros, it said in a statement.

Selez ES will provide networking data infrastructure to allow data exchange in the Kuwait City airport, it said. ($1 = 0.7496 euros) (Reporting By Danilo Masoni)