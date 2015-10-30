ROME Oct 30 Italian defence group Finmeccanica
announced on Friday that one of its prototype tilt
rotor AW609 aircraft had crashed, killing two of its pilots.
"Finmeccanica-AgustaWestland is working with the relevant
authorities to determine the cause of the accident," the company
said in a statement. Local media said the aircraft exploded
while flying in northern Italy.
The AW609 TiltRotor aircraft can take off and land
vertically, like a helicopter, but it can then become a de-facto
fixed-wing airplane, allowing it to fly further and faster than
a normal helicopter.
The aircraft is being developed by Finmeccanica's
AgustaWestland unit.
(Reporting by Crispian Balmer)