MILAN, July 31 Italian defence conglomerate Finmeccanica's financial debt rose 11 percent in the first half of 2012 compared to a year ago, Il Sole 24 ore said on Tuesday ahead of publication of the company's results.

Il Sole, citing unnamed sources, said debt had risen to 4.66 billion euros ($5.70 billion) as of June 30 and was now equivalent to the company's net assets.

It said revenues in the period fell 5 percent to 8.03 billion euros and adjusted EBITA (operating profit before interest, taxes, amortisation and extraordinary items) was up 4 percent at 459 million euros. Orders were stable at 7.68 billion euros.

Finmeccanica was not immediately available for comment. It is due to release results at 1530 GMT on Tuesday. ($1=0.8168 euros) (Reporting By Silvia Aloisi; Editing by Mike Nesbit)