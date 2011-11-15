UPDATE 2-WestJet expects higher first quarter 2017 revenue
* US travel ban might present growth opportunity for Canada -CEO
MILAN Nov 15 Finmeccanica chief executive Giuseppe Orsi said on Tuesday the payment of a dividend in 2012 would depend on market conditions and how 2012 results went.
The group said it will propose no dividend payment on 2011 results. (Reporting By Stephen Jewkes)
* US travel ban might present growth opportunity for Canada -CEO
FRANKFURT, Feb 7 German cabin crew union UFO and Lufthansa unit Eurowings have agreed to a mediation process over pay and working conditions after talks between management and the union broke down last year, a source familiar with the matter said.
HOMELAND SECURITY SECRETARY KELLY SAYS POLICE GRANTS GIVEN TO 'SANCTUARY CITIES' WOULD BE SUSPENDED ON A CASE-BY-CASE BASIS