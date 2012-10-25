* Senior unsecured debt rating cut to Baa3, just above junk

MILAN, Oct 25 Ratings agency Moody's cut on Thursday the credit strength of Italian state-controlled defence and aerospace group Finmeccanica to one notch above junk to reflect a downgrade of Italy's sovereign debt earlier this year.

But it kept Finmeccanica's outlook to stable in a recognition of strong liquidity and restructuring efforts. The group's management is under pressure in Italy from a widening graft inquiry that resulted in the arrest of an ex-executive this week.

"The rating action reflects Moody's downgrade of Italy's government bond ratings to Baa2 on July 13, 2012 and a correspondingly weaker level of implicit support for Finmeccanica," the agency said in a statement.

Moody's rates Finmeccanica's senior debt at Baa3, down from Baa2 previously. The agency left unchanged at Baa3 its baseline credit assessment, which rates Finmeccanica's standalone strength in absence from state support.

This "reflects our expectations that Finmeccanica will successfully effect targeted dispositions and operational improvements."

Finmeccanica is hoping to raise around 1 billion euros ($1.30 billion) from the sale of non-core assets by year end to reduce debt and avoid being cut to below investment grade.

The company has received offers from Germany's Siemens and Italy's state-backed strategic investment fund FSI for its unit AnsaldoEnergia. It is in talks with potential investors to sell other assets.

Moody's was upbeat on the outcome of sales talks even though Italy's deep economic crisis means earnings are seen suffering from a downsizing of defence budgets in Italy as well as in other European states and the United States.

"While it may take modestly longer to monetize non-core assets and (the process) may result in modestly weaker asset sales proceeds than initially targeted, we believe disposals will occur at levels sufficient to effect a meaningful reduction in financial leverage and subsequent strengthening the company's balance sheet," Moody's Senior Vice President Russell Solomon said.