ROME Dec 30 The completion of a contract for Italian defence group Finmeccanica to sell 28 Eurofighter jets to Kuwait has been delayed after first week of January, a source close to the matter said on Wednesday.

Finmeccanica had originally expected to complete the deal in November, but that target was already put back to mid-December due to problems over pilot training and specialised personnel.

"We are looking at after the Epiphany," the source told Reuters, in a reference to Jan. 6, which is a national holiday in Italy.

The deal is worth up to 4 billion euros to Finmeccanica, sources close to the matter have told Reuters. (Reporting by Antonella Cinelli)