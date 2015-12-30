ROME Dec 30 The completion of a contract for
Italian defence group Finmeccanica to sell 28
Eurofighter jets to Kuwait has been delayed after first week of
January, a source close to the matter said on Wednesday.
Finmeccanica had originally expected to complete the deal in
November, but that target was already put back to mid-December
due to problems over pilot training and specialised personnel.
"We are looking at after the Epiphany," the source told
Reuters, in a reference to Jan. 6, which is a national holiday
in Italy.
The deal is worth up to 4 billion euros to Finmeccanica,
sources close to the matter have told Reuters.
(Reporting by Antonella Cinelli)