MILAN, March 28 Italian aerospace and defence group Finmeccanica will not see similar negative one-offs in the future to the ones it booked in 2011, Chairman and Chief Executive Giuseppe Orsi told an analyst conference call on Wednesday.

"There will not be this kind of execeptionals in the future," Orsi said.

Finmeccanica on Tuesday posted a 2011 net loss of 2.3 billion euros ($3.06 billion) in 2011 after booking one-off charges of 3 billion euros to clean up its balance sheet.

Finmeccanica shares were sharply higher on Wednesday on the back of a strong guidance for 2011 and speculation over possible asset disposals. ($1 = 0.7506 euros) (Reporting By Danilo Masoni)