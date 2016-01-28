(Recasts lead, adds detail, shares)
MILAN Jan 28 Italian defence group Finmeccanica
expects sales at its helicopter unit in 2015 to be in
line with the previous year, as rivals paint a bleak outlook for
the industry.
The state-controlled company said in a statement it expected
last year's operating margins also to be similar to those seen
in 2014, despite the slowdown in business from the oil and gas
sector.
Many helicopter manufacturers rely on large procurement
contracts with the oil and gas industry which is currently
feeling the pinch of tumbling crude prices and cutting orders.
The company did not provide any guidance for the current
year.
Earlier this week Lockheed Martin Corp and Airbus
Group said the outlook for sales and orders at their
helicopter units was weaker mainly due to the energy sector.
Finmeccanica, whose helicopter unit accounts for more than
30 percent of sales, confirmed the group's 2015 guidance.
The company, one of Italy's biggest industrial employers, is
targeting 2015 sales of 12-12.5 billion euros and earnings
before interest, tax and amortisation (EBITA) of 1.13 billion
euros.
At 1556 GMT Finmeccanica shares were down 1.9 percent while
the Italian bluechip index was 3.6 percent lower.
