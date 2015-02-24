Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
MILAN Feb 24 Italian defence group Finmeccanica has agreed to sell its rail and signalling units to Japan's Hitachi in a deal it says will help it to cut its net debt this year by 600 million euros ($680 million) and focus on its core business.
The two companies said in a joint statement on Tuesday that Hitachi would pay 9.65 euros a share to buy a 40 percent stake Finmeccanica owns in signalling unit Ansaldo STS and launch a mandatory tender offer to buy all the remaining shares.
Hitachi will also pay 36 million euros for Finmeccanica's AnsaldoBreda train business.
Finmeccanica said it would reap a 250 million euro net capital gain from the deal.
