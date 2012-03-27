MILAN, March 27 Shares in Italian aerospace and defence group Finmeccanica were suspended from trading on Tuesday, and were indicated up 6.68 percent, on a newspaper report that Japanese group Hitachi could be interested in buying stakes in two of its units.

Finmeccanica and Hitachi were not immediately available for a comment.

Il Sole 24 Ore reported on Tuesday that Hitachi could be close to buy a stake in AnsaldoBreda and Ansaldo STS.

Shares in Ansaldo STS were up 5 percent.

Finmeccanica is expected to report on Tuesday a 2011 net loss of 2.3 billion euros ($3.0 billion), two senior company sources told Reuters earlier this month, as the conglomerate cleans up its accounts under a new management. (Reporting by Antonella Ciancio)