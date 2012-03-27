MILAN, March 27 Shares in Italian aerospace and
defence group Finmeccanica were suspended from trading
on Tuesday, and were indicated up 6.68 percent, on a newspaper
report that Japanese group Hitachi could be interested
in buying stakes in two of its units.
Finmeccanica and Hitachi were not immediately available for
a comment.
Il Sole 24 Ore reported on Tuesday that Hitachi could be
close to buy a stake in AnsaldoBreda and Ansaldo STS.
Shares in Ansaldo STS were up 5 percent.
Finmeccanica is expected to report on Tuesday a
2011 net loss of 2.3 billion euros ($3.0 billion), two senior
company sources told Reuters earlier this month, as the
conglomerate cleans up its accounts under a new management.
