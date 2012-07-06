ROME, July 6 Finmeccanica is pressing ahead with talks with Germany's Siemens and Japan's Hitachi over buying stakes in energy and transport units of the Italian defence group, a source close to the matter said on Friday.

"It's now a more likely probability that Finmeccanica can sell at least one of the two planned disposals in the transport and energy sectors by the end of the year," the source said.

Finmeccanica, which reported a loss of more than 2 billion euros in 2011, is seeking to raise some 1 billion from asset sales as a vital part of its turnaround strategy.

Sources have said Siemens is in talks to buy a stake in Finmeccanica's energy unit Ansaldo Energia.

Trade unionists have said Hitachi is in due diligence for the group's AnsaldoBreda unit and possibly its listed subsidiary Ansaldo STS. (Reporting By Paolo Biondi)