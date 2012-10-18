MILAN Oct 18 Finmeccanica shares opened higher on Thursday after press reports Chairman and CEO Giuseppe Orsi appears ready to give up one of his two posts.

A Finmeccanica spokesman declined to comment. At 0715 GMT, shares were up 0.5 percent at 4.33 euros.

Orsi, under pressure from an anti-corruption probe in Italy over a 560 million euros ($735 million) Indian helicopter deal, is facing calls by politicians to leave the helm of the defence conglomerate, the country's second-biggest private group.

His lawyer said on Monday Orsi intended to stay, adding he would quit only if the government, which owns around 30 percent of Finmeccanica, told him to do so. ($1 = 0.7621 euros) (Reporting by Jennifer Clark)