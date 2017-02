ROME Nov 1 Italian junior defence minister Guido Crosetto leaves for Qatar on Tuesday on a visit during which he is hoping to help sell M346 military trainers built by Finmecanicca's aircraft unit Alenia Aermacchi, the minister told Reuters.

The visit would also include talks about Qatar's negotiations to buy Eurofighter jets, he said.

Finmeccanica is a partner in the Eurofighter project along with European aerospace group EADS and British defence contractor BAE Systems . (Reporting By Paolo Biondi)