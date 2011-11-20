* External relations director steps aside after probe
* Director in his role reports directly to chairman-CEO
* Finmeccanica shares slumped last week on results, plan
MILAN, Nov 20 The chairman of Italian defence
company Finmeccanica SIFI.MI has asked for a board meeting to
be called after the group said earlier on Sunday its external
relations director will step aside following reports he is
being probed in an investigation.
"Chairman Pier Francesco Guarguaglini communicates he has
requested that the company secretary call a meeting of the
group's board of directors at the earliest possible date,"
Finmeccanica said in a statement late on Sunday.
Earlier, Finmeccanica said external relations director
Lorenzo Borgogni had agreed "to step aside from his current
role while the current judicial matter is fully clarified."
Investigative sources told Reuters on Saturday Rome
investigators had arrested three people in a corruption case
revolving around air traffic control services company ENAV and
involving Finmeccanica unit Selex Sistemi Integrati.
Borgogni has been placed under investigation, the sources
said.
ENAV was not immediately available for a comment and Rome's
investigators could not be reached.
In a separate statement late on Sunday Finmeccanica said
its Chief Executive Giuseppe Orsi had acknowledged Borgogni's
decision to stand aside, adding he occupied a role that
reported directly to the group chairman.
Orsi said that the chairman of Selex had called for an
urgent extraordinary meeting of its board on Monday "to
consider measures necessary to safeguard the interests of the
Company, its employees, its customers and its partners."
Finmeccanica, controlled by Italy's Treasury, is involved
in a long-running case centering on false invoices and slush
funds.
In July, legal sources said Guarguaglini had been put under
investigation by prosecutors examining allegations of secret
slush funds [ID:nLDE76L0LR]. The company denies making any
irregular payments or creating slush funds.
A recent report in Il Corriere della Sera said there was
tension between Orsi and Guarguaglini. The Finmeccanica
chairman did not chair the group's recent board meeting on
results.
Last Tuesday, Finmeccanica shares shed more than 20 percent
when it said it would sell assets worth 1 billion euros to help
cut mounting debt, forecast a full-year loss and scrapped its
dividend. [ID:nL5E7MF3SP]
Finmeccanica's shares have underperformed this year because
of its exposure to Italy and defence markets, as well as the
disclosure of "structural" problems in two units, including its
key aeronautics division.
(Reporting By Stephen Jewkes; Editing by Andrew Callus and
Maureen Bavdek)