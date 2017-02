ROME Nov 23 A board member of Italian defence group Finmeccanica, engulfed in a widening corruption scandal that has reached some of its top executives, said on Wednesday "appropriate measures" would be taken soon to resolve the issue.

Dario Galli, a Northern League official who sits on Finmeccanica's board, was asked on a television programme whether Chairman Pier Francesco Guarguaglini, who is under investigation for false invoices, would resign.

"In the next few days, the board will take appropriate measures," he said.