* Board convened on Dec. 1 to review executives' powers

* Chairman under investigation in corruption probe at group

* Chairman says govt did not ask him to step down

* La Repubblica daily quotes govt source saying "he is out" (Recasts after statement)

By Valentina Za

MILAN, Nov 24 Finmeccanica said its board would meet on Dec. 1 to review powers held by its executives as the Italian defence group grapples with a widening corruption probe that has reached some of its top managers.

Italy's Treasury is Finmeccanica's leading shareholder with a 32 percent stake and the corruption scandal has grown into the first big test for Italy's new technocrat government, which was sworn in last week.

In a brief statement, Finmeccanica said it would review powers attributed at a May 4 shareholder assembly that appointed its current board.

The move comes after Finmeccanica board member Dario Galli said on Wednesday a board meeting would soon take appropriate measures, when asked if the group's embattled Chairman Pier Francesco Guarguaglini would go.

On Tuesday, Prime Minister Mario Monti said he was closely watching the situation at Finmeccanica and expected "a rapid and responsible solution".

Guarguaglini, under investigation in the probe that centres on accusations of false invoices and slush funds allegedly used to bribe politicians, told an Italian daily on Thursday Monti's comment was "only a quip" and that he would not resign.

"(Monti's Chief of Staff Antonio) Catricala did not ask me to resign, and nobody in the government is pressuring me in this respect," Guarguaglini was quoted as saying in Il Fatto Quotidiano newspaper.

Several Italian newspapers reported on Thursday that Finmeccanica's board would meet at the latest by next week to take away the chairman's operational powers.

"He's out," la Repubblica wrote, quoting government sources.

Guarguaglini's wife Marina Grossi, who is chief executive of Finmeccanica subsidiary Selex Sistemi Integrati, is also under investigation as part of the probe.

Both deny any wrongdoing.

Guarguaglini said in a statement on Tuesday he had "never created illegal funds nor has he ever paid or ordered anyone to pay money to politicians or political parties".

He told Il Fatto Quotidiano he had been notified in July that Rome Prosecutor Paolo Ielo was investigating him.

At the weekend, Guarguaglini's right-hand man, Lorenzo Borgogni, stepped aside after being put under investigation.

Earlier this month, Guarguaglini did not chair the board meeting that signed off Finmeccanica's nine-month results, which showed a net loss due to writedowns and sent its shares down 20 percent.

Shares in Finmeccanica closed up 2 percent, outperforming a flat Italian blue-chip FTSE MIB stock index. (Reporting by Valentina Za; Editing by Will Waterman and Helen Massy-Beresford)