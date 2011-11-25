MILAN Nov 25 Pier Francesco Guarguaglini, the embattled chairman of Italian defence group Finmeccanica which is at the centre of a corruption probe, told Italian daily Il Messaggero on Friday he was ready to step down.

"If the government asks me to do that, I will step aside. I have respect for the institutions, for the Prime Minister Mario Monti," Guarguaglini told Il Messagero.

Guarguaglini appeared to finally yield to mounting pressure after he ruled out resigning in an interview with another Italian daily on Thursday.

Finmeccanica said on Thursday a board meeting on Dec. 4 would review powers held by its executives.

Italy is Finmeccanica's leading shareholder with a 32 percent stake.

Pressure on Guarguaglini to step down has intensified since Monti issued a statement on Tuesday saying he expected "a rapid and responsible solution" to the standoff and that ministers would ensure the necessary steps were taken.

Guarguaglini, under investigation in the probe that centres on accusations of false invoices and slush funds allegedly used to bribe politicians, had told an Italian daily on Thursday that Monti's comment was "only a quip". (Reporting by Valentina Za)