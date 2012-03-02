* Says board meeting on results delayed to March 27
MILAN, March 2 Italian aerospace and
defence group Finmeccanica has delayed the release of
its 2011 results by two weeks, as it prepares for a heavy
clean-up of its accounts that may lead to an expected net loss
of 2.5 billion euros ($3.30 billion).
"The board meeting to approve 2011 results will be held on
March 27 instead of March 14," it said on Friday, witout
providing a reason.
The state-owned conglomerate, hit by an ongoing corruption
probe that forced a management shake-up last year, plans to sell
assets for 1 billion euros to keep its investment-grade credit
rating.
Finmeccanica had net debt of 4.7 billion euros at
end-September. Analysts expect it to post a 2011 reported net
loss of 600-2,500 million euros due to write-downs, according to
Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Giuseppe Orsi, chairman since December, has been tasked with
rebuilding the group's reputation and turning its business round
by focusing on core defence and aerospace operations.
Earlier this week, Finmeccanica was hit by a fresh potential
challenge as Indian authorities launched a corruption probe into
a 560 million euros helicopter deal. Finmeccanica has denied
any wrongdoing.
In December, Standard & Poor's cut Finmeccanica's long-term
rating one notch to BBB-, tying the confirmation of investment
grade to delivery on the group's plans.
Orsi, an aeronautical engineer who started his career 39
years ago in a company now part of the group, said in November
the energy and transport businesses could be sold.
These activities include its train-making unit AnsaldoBreda,
engineering firm AnsaldoEnergia, rail technology group Ansaldo
STS and bus manufacturer BredaMenarinibus.
A sale could be challenged by trade unions which have voiced
opposition to disposals or called for the companies to be sold
to an Italian buyer in order to avoid job cuts.
Marking a contrast to its previous accounting practices,
Finmeccanica announced in November a 753 million euro write-down
for its share in the Boeing's 787 programme.
Finmeccanica shares ended up 0.3 percent to 3.854 euros,
having lost about 60 percent of their value in the past year.
($1 = 0.7573 euro)
