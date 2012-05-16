MILAN May 16 Italian defence group Finmeccanica
is set to transfer on Wednesday some key powers from
its chief executive, who is under investigation in a possible
graft investigation, to the managing director, two Italian
newspapers reported without citing sources.
Shareholders in the state-controlled conglomerate meet on
Wednesday.
Financial daily Il Sole 24 Ore and la Repubblica newspaper
both said Chief Executive Giuseppe Orsi was set to lose his
powers to decide strategies, acquisitions and finances.
The move would boost the role of current managing director
and chief financial officer Alessandro Pansa.
Orsi is under investigation in Naples after a former
employee, himself under investigation, alleged that bribes had
been paid in an Indian helicopter contract and that he gave 10
million euros ($13 million) to the Northern League political
party. Orsi has denied any wrongdoing.
The Italian state owns 32 percent of Finmeccanica.
($1=0.7828 euros)
(Reporting by Valentina Za; Editing by Greg Mahlich)