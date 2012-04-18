MILAN, April 18 Italy's state-controlled defense
firm Finmeccanica said Wednesday it "had committed no
irregularities" in a 2010 contact to supply its AgustaWestland
helicopters to Panama, denying accusations printed by an Italian
newspaper.
"Finmeccanica has asked its lawyers to evaluate which legal
actions can best protect its rights and reputation," the company
said in a statement.
Italian newspaper La Repubblica reported on Wednesday that
an intermediary between Finmeccanica and Panama president
Ricardo Martinelli promised to give Martinelli a helicopter
worth $8 million as a gift in exchange for a purchase of 5
helicopters in 2010.
Italian politics in recent weeks has been rocked by
allegations that taxpayers' money has been used by politicians
of all stripes for private purposes.
Northern League leader Umberto Bossi was recently forced to
step aside from leading the party he founded in the mid-1980s
after magistrates started looking into spending by his family.
Bossi has said he has done nothing wrong.
The paper's account was based on what it said were
transcripts of an interrogation of Valter Lavitola, who is in a
Naples prison being held in an investigation for alleged
violates of party finance laws. Lavitola turned himself in to
the authorities earlier this week.
In the same statement, referring to another press report,
Finmeccanica said it had not acquired industrial warehouses from
Marco Reguzzoni, vice-secretary of the Northern League.
Finmeccanica also said its contracts to supply AW101
helicopters to the Indian Ministry of Defense were "completely
free of any irregularities."
