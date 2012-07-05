ROME, July 5 Italian defense contractor
Finmeccanica said on Thursday that it supplied Syria with
technology that was designed for civil use after a news report
earlier alleged the company had provided sophisticated
communications gear that could be used during the ongoing
military crackdown.
The technology "was designed for use by emergency
responders," the company said in a statement. The so-called
Tetra technology "was conceived for this function," it said.
The sale of the Tetra technology by the Selex Elsag unit was
fully lawful and took place before the outbreak of conflict
inside Syria, Finmeccanica said.
Tetra technology allows secure, encrypted mobile
communications.
