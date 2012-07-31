* Finmeccanica H1 EBITA rises 4 pct-source
* Debt up 11 pct end-June - source
* Finmeccanica declines to comment
(Releads with source, adds details, shares)
MILAN, July 31 Italy's Finmeccanica
posted a 4 percent rise in its core earnings in the first half,
a source close to the matter said on Tuesday, as the defence
group starts to draw benefits from painful restructuring
following big losses last year.
The group's adjusted EBITA (earnings before interest, tax
and amortisation) in the period was 459 million euros, the
source said, confirming a report in Il Sole 24 Ore newspaper.
Its net debt at the end of June rose 11 percent to 4.66
billion euros compared to the same period last year, the source
also said.
According to Il Sole, net debt has now reached the level of
group net assets. Finmeccanica, which reported a loss of 2.3
billion euros in 2011, declined to comment. It is due to release
first-half results later on Tuesday.
At 0810 GMT, shares in Finmeccanica were up 0.9 percent
while Italy's blue-chip index was down 0.3 percent.
Mediobanca said in a note the results reported by Il Sole
were marginally better than its estimates.
"Q2 should show some improvements versus the previous
quarter which however should mainly come from different
seasonality as the positive effects of the restructuring plan
have not materialized fully," it said.
Analysts are keen for details on the state-controlled
company's planned sale of its energy and transport units to help
fuel its turnaround strategy and bring down debt.
Finmeccanica earlier this month confirmed it was planning to
sell assets worth about 1 billion euros but declined to comment
on reports it was talking to groups including Siemens
and Hitachi.
Finmeccanica's net profit before minority interests in the
first half stood at some 70 million euros, the source said.
In the first six months of last year net profit was 456
million euros but that included a capital gain of 443 million
euros from the sale of a stake in its Ansaldo Energia unit.
Finmeccanica, Italy's No.2 industrial group after car maker
Fiat SpA, is suffering weaker defence electronics sales
and a slowdown in its core British, U.S. and Italian markets.
(Reporting by Silvia Aloisi and Stephen Jewkes; Editing by Mark
Potter)