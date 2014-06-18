MILAN, June 18 Italian aerospace and defence group Finmeccanica said on Wednesday it will not incorporate its train-making AnsaldoBreda unit, denying media reports following the appointment of a new chief executive.

The company put the loss-making AnsaldoBreda and its stake in rail technology company Ansaldo STS up for sale more than two years ago, aiming to cut debt.

Political interference and a series of corruption scandals have delayed the process, triggering a downgrade to junk of the company 3.3 billion euro ($4.5 billion) debt pile.

In April the Italian government appointed Mauro Moretti, former head at state railways Ferrovie dello Stato, as chief executive in place of Alessandro Pansa.

($1 = 0.7368 Euros) (Reporting by Francesca Landini, editing by David Evans)