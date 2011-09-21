ROME, Sept 21 Italian aerospace and defence group Finmeccanica said on Wednesday it would launch a share buyback programme approved at its May shareholder meeting.

The company said a maximum of around 1.5 million ordinary shares were approved for buyback and would service the requirements relating to existing share incentive schemes. The deadline for purchasing the shares is end-Dec 2011.

The buyback programme may be implemented in several stages, Finmeccanica said, and shares will be purchased within a range of plus or minus 5 percent of the share price the day before.

Finmeccanica said the company currently holds shares equivalent to about 0.123 percent of the total share capital. (Writing By Catherine Hornby)