ROME, Sept 21 Italian aerospace and defence
group Finmeccanica said on Wednesday it would launch a
share buyback programme approved at its May shareholder meeting.
The company said a maximum of around 1.5 million ordinary
shares were approved for buyback and would service the
requirements relating to existing share incentive schemes. The
deadline for purchasing the shares is end-Dec 2011.
The buyback programme may be implemented in several stages,
Finmeccanica said, and shares will be purchased within a range
of plus or minus 5 percent of the share price the day before.
Finmeccanica said the company currently holds shares
equivalent to about 0.123 percent of the total share capital.
