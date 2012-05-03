MILAN May 3 Core profit at Italian aerospace
and defence company Finmeccanica dropped 20 percent on
Thursday on the back of weaker defence electronics activities
and the deconsolidation of its Ansaldo Energia power unit.
The state-owned conglomerate, whose chairman and CEO
Giuseppe Orsi has come under fire in April because of a graft
investigation, confirmed its 2012 targets, including for
revenues and adjusted EBITA.
Finmeccanica's first-quarter adjusted EBITA fell to 173
million euros, while revenues declined 4.4 percent to 3.686
billion euros, rougly matching analysts' expectations.
Net profit more than trebled to 25 million euros, thanks
lower financial charges and lower taxes.
Orsi has denied any wrongdoing with regards to the
corruption investigation.
(Reporting By Danilo Masoni)