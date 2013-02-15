NEW DELHI Feb 15 India's defence ministry issued a "show cause" notice to Finmeccanica on Friday seeking to cancel a $750 million deal to buy a dozen helicopters and gave the Italian company seven days to reply.

"(The Ministry of Defence) today issued a formal show cause notice to AgustaWestland of UK seeking cancellation of contract and taking other action as per the terms of the contract and the integrity pact," ministry spokesman Sitanshu Kar said in a statement.

AgustaWestland is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Finmeccanica.