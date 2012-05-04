NAPLES Italy May 4 Italian magistrates
investigating alleged corruption in an Indian helicopter order
won by Finmeccanica two years ago are set to ask India
for help, judicial sources said on Friday.
The probe is looking into allegations that payments were
made to secure a 560 million-euro ($737 million) deal with
India's Air Force.
The Naples prosecutors want to ask Indian authorities to
hand over documents in order to check the allegations, the
sources said.
The contract was announced in March 2010 and refers to 12
AW101 AgustaWestland helicopters that will be used to transport
Indian government officials.
The probe has also engulfed Finmeccanica's chairman and
chief executive Giuseppe Orsi.
Finmeccanica and Orsi have strongly denied any wrongdoing.
($1=0.7603 euros)
