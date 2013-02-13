* Finmeccanica promotes Pansa to CEO after head arrested
* India puts helicopter deal on hold over bribery case
* Berlusconi says prosecutor harming Italian economy
By Paolo Biondi and Manoj Kumar
ROME/NEW DELHI, Feb 13 Italy's Finmeccanica
promoted company insider Alessandro Pansa to run the
defence group as CEO after the arrest of its head for alleged
bribery led India to suspend a $750-million deal to buy
helicopters.
After a hastily convened board meeting in Rome, Finmeccanica
said Pansa, the chief operating officer, would step up to ensure
management continuity following the arrest in northern Italy on
Tuesday of chairman and chief executive Giuseppe Orsi.
Orsi, who is being held in jail but has not been charged,
faces allegations he paid bribes to win a 560-million euro
($750-million) contract for the company's AgustaWestland unit to
supply 12 helicopters for use by senior Indian officials.
Orsi denies any wrongdoing; but the company in its statement
said Pansa, 50, would take on "the powers and duties previously
held by" him. Pansa will have the titles of COO and CEO and
ensure "comprehensive management of the company and the group".
The case is having a political impact in both Rome and New
Delhi. It is the latest in a series of scandals to shake the
Italian business community ahead of an election in 10 days.
In India, national elections are not due until next year but
the opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has attacked the
Congress-led government for not acting sooner over allegations
of bribery.
The case risks hurting Finmeccanica's attempt to expand
business with India, the world's largest weapons importer.
India will make no more payments nor take delivery of the
remaining nine helicopters until a probe by its Central Bureau
of Investigation (CBI) is complete, two officials at India's
Defence Ministry told Reuters on Wednesday.
"India decides to put on hold the delivery of helicopters,"
one of the sources said, adding that the suspension would remain
until the CBI completed its inquiry. When asked about payment,
the official said: "Payment as well."
In Italy, former Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi, leading
the centre-right's largest party into the parliamentary election
on Feb. 24 and 25, said the arrest of Orsi would harm Italy's
struggling economy and suggested that investigators were putting
the country at a competitive disadvantage.
"Finmeccanica acts just like the rest of its international
competitors, with the difference that magistrates elsewhere do
no react the same as in Italy," the billionaire businessman told
a television interviewer. Berlusconi himself has fought a series
of legal battles over his commercial affairs and private life.
PANSA PROMOTION
The promotion of the COO to take over from Orsi had been
expected at Finmeccanica, 32-percent owned by the Italian state.
Pansa, who joined Italy's second largest corporate employer
in 2001 as chief financial officer, will be supported by Guido
Venturoni, a former admiral who becomes vice chairman.
Venturoni was the senior independent director on the
Finmeccanica board. The company said shareholder meetings would
be held in April to finalise the new board.
Pansa faces the challenge of managing the fallout from the
Indian crisis and pressing ahead with asset sales.
The heavily indebted group is seeking to sell units
including its AnsaldoEnergia power engineering business to focus
on its core aerospace and defence activities and avoid more
credit rating downgrades.
Investors are concerned the replacement of Orsi, who was
appreciated for his market-friendly style, could disrupt the
company's turnaround ambitions.
On Tuesday Fitch put Finmeccanica's rating under review for
a possible downgrade saying the arrest raised risks of "material
disruption".
Standard & Poor's already cut Finmeccanica to junk in
January after the group missed its target for 1 billion euros of
asset sales by the end of 2012.
Analysts said another downgrade to junk could impact the
group's ability to receive pre-payments from customers and harm
its competitiveness outside Italy.
Concerns over possible negative developments in India
weighed on Finmeccanica shares, which fell 4 percent to 4.23
euros to their lowest level since mid-December. Finmeccanica
bonds were also under pressure with the yield on a 2015 bond
rising to about 5.49 percent from 5.29 on Tuesday.