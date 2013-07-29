BUSTO ARSIZIO, Italy, July 29 Indian defence
minister A.K. Antony, together with a former UK defence minister
and ex-chairman of Tata Group, have been lined up as witnesses
in a trial of former bosses of Italy's Finmeccanica over
corruption in a helicopter deal with India.
The trial has raised the prospect that Finmeccanica
could be blacklisted in India, the world's largest
arms importer and an important growth market for the state-owned
aerospace and defence group.
On Monday, a judge in the northern Italian city of Busto
Arsizio cleared more than 80 people as possible witnesses,
including businessman Ratan N. Tata and former British Defence
Secretary Geoff Hoon. Those cleared, however, may not be called
to testify.
Prosecutors have accused ex-Finmeccanica Chairman Giuseppe
Orsi of paying bribes to intermediaries to secure the 560
million euro ($742.81 million) deal in 2010 when he was head of
AgustaWestland, the Finmeccanica unit that sold the helicopters.
Bruno Spagnolini, former CEO of AgustaWestland, is being
tried alongside Orsi on the same charges. Both deny wrongdoing.
Defence lawyers requested Hoon and Tata to be admitted as
witnesses to provide evidence on the defence industry in India.
Antony was being called to give testimony on the tendering
process in India.
Antony, who has a corruption-free image that sets him apart
from many Indian politicians, was defence minister when the
Indian Air Force awarded the contract to AgustaWestland.
He is believed to favour blacklisting the firm but could be
outvoted by cabinet colleagues who worry it could hamper defence
purchases in the future, several government sources said.
The next hearing in the trial will be on Sept 17.