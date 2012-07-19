BRIEF-ENSTAR ANNOUNCES SALE OF PAVONIA LIFE BUSINESS TO GLOBAL BANKERS INSURANCE GROUP
MILAN, July 19 Italy and Israel will announce later on Thursday a $1 billion deal in which Israel will buy 30 M-346 Master training jets from defense group Finmeccanica's Alenia Aermacchi unit, a source familiar with the situation told Reuters.
Israel had chosen Finmeccanica in February as its supplier in the deal.
As part of the agreement the Italian government will make $1 billion worth of "offset" purchases from Israel's defense industries, Israel said at the time.
Finmeccanica, which is 32 percent state-owned, declined to comment. (Reporting By Lisa Jucca)
WILMINGTON, Del., Feb 17 Energy Future Holdings Corp, which owns the largest power network in Texas, received court approval on Friday to confirm its plan to exit bankruptcy and be acquired by NextEra Energy Inc in a deal valued at around $18 billion.
NEW YORK, Feb 17 Japan's SoftBank Corp Group may have renewed interest in combining its Sprint Corp with Deutsche Telekom AG's T-Mobile US Inc , but a deal between the No. 3 and No. 4 U.S. wireless carriers may not make it past U.S. regulators, antitrust experts and industry watchers said.