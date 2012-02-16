(Changes sourcing, adds details)

LONDON Feb 16 Israel has chosen Finmeccanica's Alenia Aermacchi unit to supply 30 M-346 Master training jets for $1 billion, the Israeli defence ministry said on Thursday.

Israel selected Finmeccanica over Korean Aerospace Industries, Major General Udi Shani, director general of the Israeli Defence Ministry, said in a statement.

Finmeccanica shares were up 1.1 percent at 1515 GMT, outperforming Italy's benchmark index, which was down 1.3 percent.

As part of the agreement the Italian government will make $1 billion worth of "offset" purchases from Israel's defence industries, Shani said.

