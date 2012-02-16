UPDATE 1-Chevron Calif. refinery repairs seen taking 1-3 months-sources
* Refinery's fuel production at least 50 pct capacity -trade
(Changes sourcing, adds details)
LONDON Feb 16 Israel has chosen Finmeccanica's Alenia Aermacchi unit to supply 30 M-346 Master training jets for $1 billion, the Israeli defence ministry said on Thursday.
Israel selected Finmeccanica over Korean Aerospace Industries, Major General Udi Shani, director general of the Israeli Defence Ministry, said in a statement.
Finmeccanica shares were up 1.1 percent at 1515 GMT, outperforming Italy's benchmark index, which was down 1.3 percent.
As part of the agreement the Italian government will make $1 billion worth of "offset" purchases from Israel's defence industries, Shani said.
A spokesman for the Italian defence ministry was not immediately available to comment. (Reporting By Paolo Biondi; Writing by Steve Scherer; Editing by Greg Mahlich)
* Refinery's fuel production at least 50 pct capacity -trade
Aug 9 Canada's Bombardier Inc reported a 14 percent fall in second-quarter profit on lower revenue in its train division as it completed some contracts in Asia-Pacific and Europe, and major orders were still in the startup phase.
* Deal must be approved by two-thirds of R&M shareholders