Feb 5 Italian industrial conglomerate
Finmeccanica denied on Thursday a media report that it
was in talks to sell stakes in weapons makers Oto Melara and
Wass, saying it was not consistent with its new business plan.
Weekly Panorama said on Thursday that Finmeccanica, which is
seeking to cut a heavy debt burden and refocus on its core
aerospace and defence businesses, was in talks to sell the
stakes to shipbuilder Fincantieri.
In a separate statement, Fincantieri also denied the talks.
After the denials, Panorama issued a statement reiterating
that it had learnt from sources close to the matter that
Fincantieri CEO Giuseppe Bono was interested in strengthening
the group's position in the naval military market.
Finmeccanica announced its first business plan under new CEO
Mauro Moretti last month. He aims to cut debt to below 3.5
billion euros ($4 billion) and transform the state-controlled
firm into a leaner aerospace and defence group.
As part of the plan, Finmeccanica is selling its rail
businesses and could also dispose of its U.S. defence
electronics division DRS Technologies. The need to cut debt has
been fuelling speculation about other asset sales.
($1 = 0.8777 euros)
(Reporting by Gdynia Newsroom and Danilo Masoni in Milan;
editing by David Clarke)