UPDATE 2-Berlin airports ground staff extend strike until Wednesday
* Union says strike may be extended again (Adds cancellations for Tuesday)
TOKYO Dec 17 A senior Hitachi Ltd executive confirmed the company has bid for Italian conglomerate Finmeccanica's train-making and rail signal assets.
Finmeccanica is selling its loss-making, train-making unit AnsaldoBreda along with its 40 percent stake in rail signaling company Ansdaldo STS and said last month that Hitachi had made an offer.
Hitachi has bid for both businesses as a package, Chief Operating Officer Toshiaki Higashihara told reporters on Wednesday.
He declined to comment on details such as price although the Nikkei business daily previously reported that the offer was likely worth around around $1.7 billion.
Finmeccanica said on Tuesday it had received an offer from the Chinese group Insigma for AnsaldoBreda. (Reporting by Reiji Murai; Writing by Ritsuko Ando; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)
SAO PAULO, March 13 Grupo Schahin said on Monday it can execute a reorganization plan after an appeals court favored the ailing Brazilian engineering and rig-leasing conglomerate over disgruntled creditors, according to a statement.
TORONTO, March 13 Canada's main stock index rose on Monday as financial stocks pushed higher with bond yields ahead of an expected U.S. Federal Reserve rate hike and as some mining stocks gained from higher commodity prices.