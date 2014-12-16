Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
MILAN Dec 16 Italian aerospace and defence group Finmeccanica said on Tuesday it had received an offer from the Chinese group Insigma for its train-making unit AnsaldoBreda.
Earlier on Tuesday sources said a group led by China's Insigma has presented a binding offer for AnsaldoBreda.
Finmeccanica is selling its loss-making AnsaldoBreda unit along with its 40 percent stake in rail signaling company Ansdaldo STS.
Last month state-controlled Finmeccanica said it had received an offer for AnsaldoBreda from Japan's Hitachi .
(Reporting by Stephen Jewkes, editing by Danilo Masoni)
