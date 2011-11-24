MILAN Nov 24 Italy's defence conglomerate Finmeccanica said on Thursday that it had called a board meeting for December 1 to review the powers of its top management as it battles a widening corruption probe.

Chairman Pier Francesco Guarguaglini and his wife Marina Grossi, who is chief executive of a Finmeccanica subsidiary, are under investigation as part of the probe.

Italy's new Prime Minister Mario Monti earlier this week called on management at the state-controlled aerospace group to take prompt action to address the scandal. (Reporting by Michel Rose)