ROME Nov 22 Italian Prime Minister Mario Monti said on Tuesday he was closely watching the growing corruption scandal at Finmeccanica SpA and had ordered ministers to ensure the state-controlled aerospace group was taking action to resolve the issue.

"Prime Minister Mario Monti is following developments of the situation at Finmeccanica SpA with attention and expects a rapid and responsible solution," the prime minister's office said in a statement. (Reporting by James Mackenzie)