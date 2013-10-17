MILAN Oct 17 Swiss resident Guido Ralph Haschke
was arrested on Thursday on charges of bribery in an Indian
helicopter deal won by Finmeccanica unit
AgustaWestland in 2010, his lawyer said on Thursday.
Haschke was arrested in Lugano, Switzerland, the lawyer
said, adding a Swiss court had given the green light for his
extradition to Italy.
Haschke can now either appeal to the Swiss supreme court or
accept the ruling in which case he could be extradited to Italy
next week.
Prosecutors allege Haschke acted as an intermediary for
bribes they say were paid to Indian officials to win a 560
million-euro contract for 12 helicopters.
(Reporting by Emilio Parodi, writing by Stephen Jewkes; editing
by David Evans)