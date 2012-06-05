NAPLES, June 5 Italian police searched the home
of Ettore Gotti Tedeschi, the former head of the Vatican bank,
in connection with an apparently unrelated case linked to
defence technology group Finmeccanica, Naples
prosecutors said on Tuesday.
Gotti Tedeschi was ousted from his position at the head of
the bank last month after the board passed a motion of
no-confidence, accusing him of neglecting his basic management
responsibilities.
He has not been placed under investigation and it was not
immediately clear what his connection may be with Finmeccanica,
which is being investigated by Naples magistrates over
corruption accusations, which it denies.
"This has nothing to do with IOR," the Naples chief
prosecutor said, using the Italian initials for the Vatican
bank, which is formally known as the Institute for Works of
Religion. No other details were immediately available.
