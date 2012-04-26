MILAN, April 26 Pressure is mounting on Finmeccanica's top man Giuseppe Orsi to step down from the Italian defence giant after he became the target of a bribery probe only four months after its ex-boss quit in a separate corruption scandal.

Although at an initial stage, the judicial inquiry threatens the revival of the loss-making conglomerate, Italy's biggest industrial group after carmaker Fiat, and is causing a big headache for its main investor: the Italian state.

Chairman and CEO Orsi is under investigation in Naples after a disgruntled former employee, himself under investigation, accused him of greasing an Indian helicopter contract and giving 10 million euros in kickbacks to the Northern League party, a former ally of Silvio Berlusconi, to win political support.

Orsi, brought in last year from helicopter unit AgustaWestland to breathe fresh air into Finmeccanica, has vigorously denied any wrongdoing.

But an opposition party called on Thursday for a complete overhaul of the top management at Finmeccanica, whose shares have shed 65 percent over the past year.

"The only solution is to immediately replace the top management as they have been appointed only to please certain political parties," said Antonio Di Pietro, a former anti-graft magistrate who now leads the Italy of Values party.

Italian newspapers have started to speculate on names of possible successors to Orsi, mentioning the company's Chief Financial Officer Alessandro Pansa, Telecom Italia Chairman Franco Bernabe and Giuseppe Zampini, CEO of Finmeccanica unit Ansaldo Energia, as likely candidates.

The case undermines Italy's image abroad as it comes hot on the heels of several high-profile corruption scandals involving Italian lawmakers across the political spectrum.

It is also a big headache for Prime Minister Mario Monti, who is also finance minister and as such is responsible for the state's 32 percent stake in Finmeccanica.

Asked on Wednesday whether the company's top management should quit, Monti declined to comment.

The probe is piling pressure on Orsi at a time when the defence giant is busy trying to sell assets for 1 billion euros ($1.3 billion) this year to avoid being downgraded to junk.

"Pushing through a restructuring such as the one Finmeccanica is planning requires a tremendous amount of focus from management," says Phil Finnegan, director of corporate analysis at U.S. defence industry research company Teal Groul. "This sort of investigation is certain to distract from that."

PAST PROBLEMS

Finmeccanica's shares fell 4.5 percent to 3.20 euros, with traders citing uncertainty over a possible management shake-up.

Troubles hit Finmeccanica last July, when it emerged that long-standing company chairman Pier Francesco Guarguaglini was being investigated in a complex, separate probe alleging the group had created false invoices and slush funds to bribe politicians.

Guarguaglini left in December, making room for Orsi, who became the first state top manager to be appointed by Monti.

Under Orsi's direction, Finmeccanica carried out a heavy clean-up of its accounts that led to a 2011 net loss of 2.3 billion euros, laying the ground for possible profit this year.

The company will unveil first quarter results next week and is expected to report lack of progress on its disposal plan.

Orsi, an aeronautical engineer who started his career 39 years ago in a small firm now part of the conglomerate, is pushing hard to get the restructuring and cost savings done. His priority is to sell loss-making train manufacturer AnsaldoBreda.

Over the past year Orsi, whom analysts like for his frank style, has fired dozens of managers, including the one who is now accusing him of graft.

"The job Orsi has done since he became CEO has been very good. He is very transparent with the market and open about all issues," said Morgan Stanley analyst Rupinder Vig. "Arguably, he faces some hard problems. I don't think these allegations will change that. He will get the restructuring done." ($1 = 0.7574 euros) (Additional reporting by Stephen Jewkes in Milan and Roberto Landucci in Rome, Writing by Lisa Jucca; Editing by David Cowell)