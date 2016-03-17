(Recasts on dividend payment, adds CEO quotes)

MILAN, March 17 Italian defence group Finmeccanica could pay investors their first dividend since 2011 as early as this year if the company beats guidance and future investments permit, Chief Executive Officer Mauro Moretti said on Thursday.

"We have to consider the interest of our investors... and it is reasonable to give them a choice... but I do not want to fall short of resources for investments," Moretti told analysts.

The state-controlled conglomerate has not paid a dividend for five years, burdened by a heavy debt pile putting it under the pressure of rating agencies, and its reputation battered by several corruption scandals.

Since his appointment in May 2014, Moretti has launched a radical overhaul of the group by disposing of non-core assets such as transport company Ansaldo Breda and rail signaling unit Ansaldo STS.

On Wednesday Finmeccanica said it expected to generate more cash this year to help cut debt and fund new investments as it pursues turnaround plans under the new name of Leonardo.

The 2016 guidance of orders and revenues between 12.2 and 12.7 million euros and debt below 3 billion euros, one year ahead of previous plans, was considered too conservative by some analysts.

At 1300 GMT, Finmeccanica shares were down 2.5 percent while the bluechip index was down 1.5 percent.

"We have changed from a diversified company to a more focused and balanced business portfolio, being much more selective to avoid losses," Moretti said.

The CEO said the defence group was looking for a minority shareholder for its profitable U.S. unit DRS Technologies.

"We are ready to discuss new steps for DRS which could mean finding an industrial or financial partner."

Last year a source close to the matter said Finmeccanica was no longer looking to sell DRS because of its improved performance.

