ROME Nov 21 France's Safran is seen as
a frontrunner to join Finmeccanica in the Italian
defence group's possible bid for a controlling stake in space
propulsion company Avio Spazio, two sources close to the matter
said on Thursday.
Safran is ready to leave the majority of the stake to
Finmeccanica, the sources said.
"Safran is a strong option: it is credible even though talks
(for a bidding partner) are wide ranging," one of the sources
told Reuters.
"The offer from Safran is interesting because they are
available to leave a majority stake in Italian hands," the
second source said.
British private equity fund Cinven wants to sell its 81
percent stake in Avio Spazio and has said that several buyers,
including Safran, had expressed an interest in acquiring it.
Also EADS is seen as possibly partnering with
Finmeccanica in its bid for Avio.
Finmeccanica, which already owns 14 percent of Avio,
declined to comment, while Safran could not immediately be
reached for comment.