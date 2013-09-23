MILAN, Sept 23 Italy's defence and aerospace group Finmeccanica confirmed to unions at a meeting on Monday it is in advanced talks with Korea-based Doosan Heavy Industries for the sale of its AnsaldoEnergia unit, unions said in a statement.

Finmeccanica shares rose as much as 4.4 percent after the statement as traders welcomed the prospect of a quick disposal that would help reduce Finmeccanica's large debt pile.

Finmeccanica management also told unions that the state-backed defence player was in talks with a number of foreign manufacturing companies for the possible sale of AnsaldoBreda and AnsaldoSTS, two other units that are part of Finmeccanica's disposal plan.