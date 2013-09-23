MILAN, Sept 23 Italy's defence and aerospace
group Finmeccanica confirmed to unions at a meeting on
Monday it is in advanced talks with Korea-based Doosan Heavy
Industries for the sale of its AnsaldoEnergia unit,
unions said in a statement.
Finmeccanica shares rose as much as 4.4 percent after the
statement as traders welcomed the prospect of a quick disposal
that would help reduce Finmeccanica's large debt pile.
Finmeccanica management also told unions that the
state-backed defence player was in talks with a number of
foreign manufacturing companies for the possible sale of
AnsaldoBreda and AnsaldoSTS, two other units that are part of
Finmeccanica's disposal plan.