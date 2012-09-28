MILAN, Sept 28 Siemens, Europe's
biggest engineering group, has emerged as favourite to buy
Finmeccanica unit AnsaldoEnergia, two people close to
the situation said, as the Italian company continues to
streamline its operations.
Finmeccanica chairman Giuseppe Orsi, already under pressure
from a corruption probe, has promised to sell assets worth 1
billion euros ($1.3 billion) in Italy's No.2 industrial group by
the end of the year.
"The two sides are discussing a term sheet (outlining the
terms of a proposed acquisition)," one of them told Reuters on
Friday.
A deal would allow the German group to extend its reach in
the gas turbines market and Finmeccanica, which lost 2.3 billion
euros in 2011, to get closer to its turnaround goal.
A Finmeccanica spokesperson declined to comment.
An industry source said negotiations were at an advanced
stage but guarantees by Siemens over job levels and investments
were needed before any closing of the deal.
Siemens was set to offer around 1.3 billion euros for the
Genoa-based company, two bankers familiar with the German
conglomerate's strategy said in July.
U.S. fund First Reserve bought 45 percent of AnsaldoEnergia
unit last year in a deal that valued the power engineering firm
at 1.2 billion euros.
The second person said the Germans were being very slow to
get the deal done, adding that rival bidder Mitsubishi was still
waiting in ambush in case the deal fell through.
"They spend too much time on details, reviewing every
possible scenario even for irrelevant things," he said.
Shares in Finmeccanica outperformed a weaker market on
Friday. By 0136 GMT, the stock was up 1.9 at 3.73 euros.
($1=0.7775 euros)
(Reporting By Stephen Jewkes, Paolo Biondi and Sophie Sassard,
writing by Danilo Masoni; Editing by Mike Nesbit)