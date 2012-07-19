MILAN, July 19 Italian aerospace and defence
company Finmeccanica said on Thursday it had signed
contracts for about $850 million as part of a previous agreement
between the Italian and Israeli governments.
In a statement, the state-owned group said the deal involved
its aeronautics Alenia Aermacchi unit, as well as its satellite
and defence electronics units Telespazio and SELEX Elsag.
"The deal... demonstrates that investments in technology
represent for the group and for the Italian industrial system
the right path to ensure a sustainable future that increases
industrial capabilities, making them more competitive," Chairman
and CEO Giuseppe Orsi said in the statement.
As part of the deal, Alenia Aermacchi will supply 30 M-346
jet trainers to replace the A-4 Skyhawks currently in service
with the Israeli air force with delivery of the first unit due
mid-2014. Aleania's share of the contract is worth $600 million.
(Reporting By Danilo Masoni)